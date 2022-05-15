Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo competes in the still rings apparatus in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam. PSC/POC pool photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- (3rd UPDATE) World champion Carlos Edriel Yulo showed that he was a cut above the rest as he dominated the floor exercise in the 31st Southeast Asian Games, Sunday at the Quần Ngựa Sports Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Yulo has already won the all-around gold and led the Philippines to a silver in the team event but continued to show his quality in the apparatus finals.

He scored a 15.200 in the floor exercise to give the Philippines its 15th gold medal in the SEA Games.

Coming in second place was Singapore's Terry Wei-an Tay, with a score of 14.033. He edged out Vietnam's Khang Trinh Hai, who scored 14.000 to settle for bronze.

Another Filipino, John Ivan Cruz, just missed the podium with a score of 13.833.

Later in the day, Yulo also ruled the still rings, improving upon the silver medal that he won in the 2019 SEA Games in Manila.

Yulo scored a 14.400 after a superb routine that saw him get a 8.700 execution score.

Completing the podium were Vietnam's Nguyen Van Khanh (13.800) and Le Thanh Tung (13.500).

The Tokyo Olympian couldn't make it 3-of-3 in the apparatus finals, however, as he missed out on the podium in the pommel horse.

Yulo scored 11.733, well off the 14.400 scored by gold medalist Ngoc Xuan Thien Dang of Vietnam. Malaysians Fu Jie Tan (14.200) and Muhammad Sharul Aimy (12.500) grabbed silver and bronze, respectively.