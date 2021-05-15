Mobile Legends: 'UBE strategy' helps Blacklist edge Nexplay in MPL7

MANILA - Blacklist International keep their hot streak going with a thrilling 2-1 victory against Nexplay Esports at the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League.

After a foiled Diggie strategy forced a decider match in favor of Nexplay, Blacklist tweaked their lineup and started poking through Nexplay’s bases early into the game with a much revamped strategy which saw the squad use Diggie anew in the deciding match.

With Mark Jayson "ESON" Gerardo as Diggie, and Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna and Edward “EDWARD” Dapadap keeping them together, the league leaders employed the "UBE (Ultimate Bonding Experience) strategy" by sticking together in crucial team fights en route to victory.

Nexplay was able to rack up an early 4-0 kill lead within 4 minutes into Game 1, thanks to James “Jeymz” Gloria's Benedetta and John Paul “H2wo” Salonga's Ling.

But Blacklist never looked back since the first turtle take, courtesy of Danerie James “Wise” Del Rosario's Yi Sun Shin, carrying on for the rest of Game 1, sticking together and exhibiting sheer durability in-play.

Even with the loss, Nexplay are assured of a spot in the MPL7 play-offs, the team announced earlier on Saturday.

Meanwhile, world finals MVP Karl “KarlTzy” Nepomuceno propelled Bren Esports to a 2-0 sweep at the expense of Cignal Ultra, who in turn are ending their MPL7 campaign on a low note, with no wins.

KarlTzy participated in 88 percent of the kills in Game 2, going unscathed with 13 kills and 8 assists to his name.

It took two quick sets for Smart Omega to sweep Laus Playbook Esports in the last match for the day. Laus had put up some surprising picks such as Fanny and Lylia in the series but it was not enough to keep the squad afloat.

ROSTER:

BLACKLIST INTERNATIONAL - Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna, Dexter “DEX STAR” Alaba, Kiel “Oheb” Soriano, Danerie James “Wise” Del Rosario, Edward “EDWARD” Dapadap, Mark Jayson "ESON" Gerardo

NEXPLAY ESPORTS - Renejay “RENEJAY” Barcarse, James “Jeymz” Gloria, John Paul “H2wo” Salonga, Tristan “Yawi” Cabrera, Dexter “Exort” Martinez, Lance “LanceCy” Cunanan

BREN ESPORTS - CJ “Ribo” Ribo, Karl “KarlTzy” Nepomuceno, David “FlapTzy” Canon, EJ “Ejhay” Sambrano, Angelo “Pheww” Arcangel, Allan “Lusty” Castromayor

CIGNAL ULTRA - Arvie “Aquaboy” Antonio, DJ “ImbaDeejay” Astibe, Janus “JANUS” Badando, Jhones “RHEA” De Leon, Jefferdson “Kekedot” Mogol, Benson “Bensanity” Paglinawan

SMART OMEGA - Jiane “Kenji” Villa, Jeniel “Haze” Bata-anon, EJ “Heath” Esperanza, Salic “Hadjizy” Imam, Jankurt “KurtTzy” Matira, and Adrian “Toshi” Bacallo

LAUS PLAYBOOK ESPORTS - ANowee “Ryota” Macasa, Joshua “Aspect” Tating, Jay “JAKE THE DOG” Lapitan, Paul Ian “Beemo” Sergio, Erwin “Yakou” Magno