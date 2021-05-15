MMA: Bhullar stops Vera, crowned new ONE heavyweight king

(UPDATE) Indian bruiser Arjan "Singh" Bhullar stopped Filipino-American fighter Brandon Vera in two rounds to crown himself as the new ONE heavyweight title in the main event of ONE: Dangal.

The Indian fighter caught Vera fading early as the defending champion got hurt with a couple of big shots while on stand up.

The fight eventually went to the ground, where Bhullar dominated Vera with heavy punches to the head.

"It's amazing! India! We got one now! Your first world champion, baby!" said Bhullar, who became the first Indian MMA heavyweight champion.

The bout was actually quite close in the first round with Vera landing a couple of low kicks to the leg and warding off the Indian with the jab.

Bhullar was able to score a takedown near the end of the round and Vera was able to defend himself by countering with a kimura attempt.

Bhullar upped the ante in the second round, rocking Vera with a couple of overhand rights and poking the Fil-Am with a shot to the ribs.

The fight eventually went to the ground as Bhullar put his heavy weight on Vera's back while wearing down the Fil-Am with repeated shots to the head.

After seeing Vera unable to defend himself, the referee waved off the fight to award the victory to Bhullar.

"Just patience. I knew I was gonna hurt him. The plan was to keep patient... the intention is to rule the five rounds and I don't believe he's got five rounds," said Bhullar.

A disappointed Vera was puzzled by his defeat, saying he easily tired out in the fight despite going through a good camp in Florida.

"This is the first time in my entire career that I've gassed," he said.

"I'm disappointed. I don't know. We just keep training, we just keep grinding to get my belt back."

ONE: Dangal is a tape-delayed event from the Singapore Indoor Stadium that aired Saturday night.

