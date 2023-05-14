Josh Ybañez of UST Golden Spikers. UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – Diminutive spiker Josh Ybañez of the UST Golden Spikers is being rewarded for his hard work in his rookie year in UAAP men’s volleyball.

On Sunday, Ybañez joined Marck Espejo in an exclusive club when he was named the Rookie of the Year as well as the Most Valuable Player of the UAAP Season 85 men's volleyball tournament.

The high-leaping hitter from General Santos City edged out the top scorer of the league Mark Calado of FEU Tamaraws and Nico Almendras of the defending champions NU Bulldogs.

He is only the second rookie to also win MVP honors, after Ateneo legend Espejo who was the first to pull off the feat in Season 76.

Ybañez has been the consistent scoring machine of UST, aside from being in the top ten of attacking, serving, receiving, and digging.

Aside from MVP plum and the Rookie of the Year award, Ybañez was also named as the first Best Outside spiker.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, the spiker revealed that he was not thinking of the MVP award.

“The more ko na iniisip 'yung mga ganyan, mas lalo akong nape-pressure. Mas lalo akong nape-pressure. Mas lalo akong nate-tense. Naninigas ako, ganon,” he admitted.

NU’s Michaelo Buddin pocketed the second Best Outside hitter, followed by Jay Rack dela Noche of UST, who was named as the Best Opposite Spiker.

Obed Mukaba was the first Best Middle Blocker while DLSU’s Billie Anima took away the second Best Middle Blocker.

Senior setter Joshua Retamar claimed the Best Setter award while Ateneo’s Lance de Casto was the Best Libero.

Ybañez is now hoping the lead UST to a deciding Game 3 when they face NU in Game 2 of the finals at the Mall of Asia Arena.

