Carlo Paalam in a previous match. From the Asian Boxing Confederation Facebook page

Carlo Paalam proved too quick and too slick against his Indonesian foe as he coasted his way to a gold medal in the men's boxing competition in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia on Sunday.

The Olympic silver medalist danced around Aldoms Suguro, while picking his shots for a clear-cut unanimous decision in men's 54kgs final.

Right on the opening round, Paalam kept landing well-timed shots while dodging Suguro's power punches.

The Indonesian tried to corner him in the third round but did little damage.

In the following match, fellow Pinoy Julyfer Bascon also clinched the gold in the men's flyweight class.

Bascon imposed his will against the more tactical Rujakran Juntrong in their gold medal contest, throwing heavy bombs against a retreating Thai.

In the end the judges the bout in favor of Bascon.

Ian Clark Bautista won the Philippines first gold medal in Cambodia with a decision win over Indonesia's Asri Udin in the men’s featherweight final on Saturday.

Rogen Ladon (flyweight), Irish Magno (women's lightweight) and Risa Pasuit (women's lightweight), meanwhile got silver in their respective classes.

For more stories on the 32nd Southeast Asian Games, click here.