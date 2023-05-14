Ahead of their Western Conference Finals series against two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and the top-seeded Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonnie Walker IV received a signed jersey from Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry with an unforgettable message.

"To Lonnie, keep building! All love! Will never forgive you for game 4…!," wrote Curry, as shown in an Instagram post by the Lakers' shooting guard.

Curry's message was in reference to Walker IV's outburst in the fourth quarter of Game 4 of their Western Conference semifinals series. The unheralded Lakers guard memorably scored 15 points in the fourth quarter to power his team to a 104-101 win and a 3-1 series lead.

Los Angeles ended the series in Game 6, with the former 2018 18th overall pick putting up yet another off-the-bench scoring punch of 13 points on three-of-five shooting from beyond the arc in 14 minutes of action.

This win sets up a rematch of the 2020 Western Conference Finals between the Lakers and the Nuggets. Los Angeles won the 2020 bubble series in five games and eventually won the Larry O'Brien trophy for their franchise's 17th NBA title.

But unlike their matchup in the bubble where both teams played in a neutral playing field, the Nuggets now hold the home-court advantage against the Lakers being the higher-seeded team among the two squads.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are the only holdovers from the 2020 roster, while their former teammate Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is now donning the blue and yellow alongside Jokic, Jamal Murray, and the rest of the Nuggets.

Game 1 of the West finals is scheduled for Wednesday, May 13, at 8:30 AM (Manila time).