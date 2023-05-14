How Angel Canino clinched UAAP Season 85 MVP

Angel Canino of La Salle receives the MVP trophy in the UAAP Season 85. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – De La Salle Lady Spikers’ Angel Canino made history as the second player in the UAAP women’s volleyball to win the Rookie of the Year and MVP plum.

It was a tight battle among Canino, her teammate Jolina dela Cruz and UST Tigresses standout Eya Laure up to the last game of the elimination round.

And fans were well-aware of the close fight among the three players that stirred different speculations until the awarding ceremony on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

In the end, it was Canino who emerged victorious after accumulating 89.375 statistical points (SP), several points over Dela Cruz with 86.875 SP and Laure’s 84.074 SP.

The super rookie finished the double round eliminations as the third top scorer of the league with 227 points, fourth in spiking with a 36.42 percent efficiency, and fourth in reception with a 40.85 percent rate.

She also placed seventh in service with 0.27 ace per set and ninth in blocking with 0.44 kill blocks per frame.

Canino followed the footsteps of Michaela Belen, who also achieved the same feat last Season 84. She was the first Lady Spiker to win the MVP since Majoy Baron in 2017.

So how did Dela Cruz end up with the top outside spiker award?

The DLSU senior ranked eighth in spiking, seventh in blocking, third in service, fifth in reception, and 11th in digging, totaling 298 ranking points (RP), beating the Canino, the second best outside spiker, who only tallied 289 RPs.

Laure was a close third place with 286 RPs.

FEU’s Jov Fernadez also caused debate after getting the Best Opposite Spiker over the heavily-favored Alyssa Solomon of NU Lady Bulldogs.

Fernandez placed fourth in service (0.29 per set) and seventh in spiking (31.89 percent), earning 203 RP to narrowly edge out Solomon by just three RP.

Thea Gagate and Mars Alba rounded out the De La Salle awardees.

Gagate received the 1st Best Middle Blocker award, leading the blocking department with an average of 0.69 per set and accumulating 178 RPs.

University of the Philippines' Niña Ytang followed closely with 0.66 per set for 163 RP, earning her the 2nd Best Middle Blocker recognition.

Alba ranked second in setting with 4.48 excellent sets per period but she ranked first in service with 0.50 aces per frame, boosting her RP to 235. Camilla Lamina of NU placed second with 211 RP.

Bernadett Pepito of the Golden Tigresses was the runaway Best Libero, ranking second in reception (51.16 percent) and third in digging (3.57 per set), totaling 212 RP. This put her 15 points ahead of Ateneo's Roma Mae Doromal.

Since UAAP Season 81, the league has been adopting the FIVB-position based awards.

The statistical points are computed by adding all the Rank Points of each player and multiplying the sum by 10. Games won are also included and multiplied by 30. The grand total is then divided by the number of sets played by the player's team.

Rank Points are determined by the player's place in each department, with each rank having corresponding Rank Points. The cutoff has always been set after the elimination round.

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.