Photo from PNVF website/FILE PHOTO

MANILA – Regional powerhouse Thailand made quick work of the Philippine national team in women’s volleyball at the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Thailand barely broke a sweat in a 25-15, 25-13, 25-14, straight-sets victory against the Jaja Santiago-led Philippines on Saturday.

The Philippines had a hard time controlling the offensive onslaught of Thailand in the entire game.

In the third set, the Thais established an early 8-3 lead off a running hit. A strong hit by Chatchu-on Moksri widened the gap to 13-6.

Chatchu-on continued to punish the Filipinos by giving her squad a comfortable 20-11 advantage.

The Philippines had a promising start in the opening frame with Santiago uncorking a barrage of attacks and paired with solid blockings, 9-10.

But Thailand dropped a 6-0 run midway of the set to create a 19-12 separation.They were never challenged since then.

The Philippines dropped to a 1-1 win-loss card while Thailand picked up their first win.

Earlier, the men's team also suffered shocking defeat from Cambodia in Group B.