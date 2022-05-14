SEA Games: Pinoy triathletes deliver gold-silver finish

Photos from Philippine Sports Commission

MANILA – The Philippine triathlon team continued to impress in the Southeast Asian Games, as they repeated a gold and silver finish in the men’s individual event.

Fernando Casares on Saturday gave the Philippines its sixth gold in the Hanoi, Vietnam Games after topping the men’s individual triathlon race.

He was followed by countryman Kim Remolino, who took the silver medal in Sunset Bay, Tuan Chau.

In 2019, the Philippines also copped the Top 2 places in the Subic competition, with Remolino also taking the silver.

John Chicano won the gold in the 30th edition of the biennial meet.