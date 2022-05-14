SEA Games: FIFA Online 4, men's Wild Rift teams fail medal bids

MANILA - The Philippines' FIFA Online 4 and League of Legends: Wild Rift teams missed chances to secure medals for the Southeast Asian Games after coming out blank in their group stage matches.

Host Vietnam sent the Philippine squad packing in FIFA Online 4 after a dominant 3-0 sweep in the single round-robin group stages.

Jorrel "Jorrel" Aristorenas held the line in Game 3 vs. Tran “Mesut” Minh Quang by scoring an equalizer in the second half, 1-1. But Mesut's late goal in extra time secured the victory for the hosts.

The Philippines will end their FIFA Online 4 campaign at the bottom of the standings in Group A, coming out blank in their first match against Malaysia.

Meanwhile, the PH's representatives in Wild Rift also suffered the same fate after failing to bounce back from a winless Day 1 campaign, losing twice to Malaysia and Thailand.

PH was kept to single-digit kills in their last two matches against both squads, who are going to the semifinals.

This is the first time both titles are being played in the SEA Games, which started placing esports as an official sport in 2019, when the Philippines was the host country.