GAB may file cases vs parties involved in VisMin game-fixing as probe nears close

The Games and Amusements Board (GAB) is building up a case against those involved in the alleged game-fixing in the VisMin Super Cup.

GAB chairman Baham Mitra said that the agency's Anti-Illegal Gambling Unit is nearly done with its probe into the questionable match between the Siquijor Mystics and the Lapu-Lapu Heroes last April 14.

“Maraming allegations ng game-fixing. Maraming bali-balita. Maraming alingasngas. Pero parang eto na yata ang panahon na talagang meron nang makakasuhan,” said Mitra in their presser on Friday.

“Sa ngayon, sinisigurado namin na maganda ‘yung mga ebidensya at ‘yung mga witnesses na maaring magbigay saysay at tulong sa imbestigasyon na ito.”

The controversial game saw several exchanges of missed layups and free throws which indicated a possible point-shaving scheme. Game officials grew suspicious and eventually the match was called off.

After an internal probe, the league's top brass expelled the entire Siquijor team while issuing out fines and suspensions to the members and coaches of the Lapu-Lapu team.

But GAB continued its own probe which could lead to the suspension of the licenses of people involved.

“It’s just a matter of time. I think these people should be given a lesson. Ayoko lang unahan but there is a big probability that their licenses will be revoked," he said.

“We assure everybody that we are digging deeper into it and what we have is substantial in the eyes of the judges.”

RELATED VIDEO