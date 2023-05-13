Photo from Kimberly Pauig, PNVF

The Philippine women’s beach volleyball team saw their medal hopes crash as they suffered a tough 1-2 loss to Thailand in the 2023 Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.

The Philippines pushed powerhouse Thailand into a deciding golden match but Bernadeth Pons and Dij Rodriguez suffered a 22-20, 13-21, 13-15 beating at the hands of Thailand to keep them winless in two outings.

The Pinay pair built a 7-5 lead over the duo of Taravadee Naraphornrapat and Worapeerachayakorn Kongphopsarutawadee in the third set, forcing the latter to call for time.

It worked to Thais favor as they dropped a 5-0 run, capped by a rejection to Rodriguez's attack for a 10-7 cushion.

The Philippines was able to tie the game at 12 as Rodriguez scored an attack. It was a tight battle from thereon but Thailand reached match point first with an off-the-block kill, 14-13.

A service ace ended the medal hopes of the Philippines in the competition.

With a 0-2 record, the country is now at the bottom of Pool B behind the leaders Thailand and Vietnam, who both have 2-0 cards. Only the top 2 teams per bracket will advance into the semifinals.

It also meant that Sisi Rondina and Pons will miss the SEA Games podium for the first time since joining the SEA Games in 2019. The two athletes secured bronze medals in both 2019 and 2021 editions of the biennial meet.

The tandem of Pons and Rodriguez was able to score a win against the duo of Taravadee and Worapeerachayakorn in the first matchup, 22-10, 21-18, to force a golden match.

Rondina and Jovelyn Gonzaga bowed down to Thailand’s Tanarattha Udomchavee and Varapatsorn Radarong, 14-21, 19-21, in a separate match up.

Meanwhile, the men’s team also dropped their matchup against Vietnam, 2-1, as Jaron Requinton and Jude Garcia surrendered to Lam Toi Nguyen and Van Nha Nguyen in the golden match, 16-21, 21-16, 10-15.

The Philippines remained in the second spot in Pool A despite the loss with a 2-1 win-loss slate.