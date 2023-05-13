Boxing: PH's Astrolabio makes weight for Moloney bout

A confident Vincent Astrolabio made the weight for his WBO bantamweight title match against Jason Moloney set on Saturday, May 13, (Sunday, May 14 Manila time), at the Stockton Arena in California.

The 26-year-old Astrolabio weighed in at 117.2 pounds, while his Australian counterpart is at 117.2 pounds.

Astrolabio, who is coming off a knock-out win against Russian hitter Nikolai Potapov last November, reiterated that he is ready for their matchup and even poked fun at Moloney by bringing a baby kangaroo stuffed toy, and said that it reminded him of his opponent.

"I am prepared 100 percent. I am very much ready for this fight. I have this stuffed kangaroo because I will give it to Jason. I have it because I think of Jason as a baby kangaroo," he said.

The General Santos City native, who posts an 18-3 professional record including 13 knockouts, also went on to show his determination in fighting for his flag and country.

"I am very determined to take the belt home to the Philippines for my family, my country, and my people.

Moloney, on the other hand, shrugged off the Filipino's antics and focused on the significance of the bout.

"This means everything to me. I've been boxing for nearly 20 years now and chasing this one dream of becoming champion of the world," Moloney said.

"I'm ready. Nothing will make me prouder than having that belt wrapped around my waist and sharing this special moment with my family and my team," he adds.

The Australian fighter, who has a 25-3 win-loss record alongside 19 knockouts, also bared how huge this match is for him as his brother Andrew is also set to fight Japanese fighter Junto Nakatani for the vacant WBO junior bantamweight title after a week after his bout.

"My brother, Andrew, will fight for a world title on the Haney vs. Lomachenko card as well. This is an incredible story. For us to finally achieve it and to become champions one week apart is incredible."

Astrolabio and Monoley's matchup is scheduled as the co-main event of the WBO middleweight title match between champion Janibek Alimkhanuly and challenger Steven Butler.

-- With report from Steve Angeles, ABS-CBN News