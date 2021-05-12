Home  >  Sports

MMA’s McGregor tops Forbes highest-paid athletes list; Messi, Ronaldo in top 3

Reuters

Posted at May 13 2021 07:12 AM

Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor (right) face off during the UFC 257 weigh-in in in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on January 22, 2021. Jeff Bottari, Handout via USA Today Sports/file

Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor was the world's highest-paid athlete over the past year ahead of football players Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, according to the annual Forbes list released on Wednesday.

During the 12-month period ending May 1, 2021, McGregor earned $180 million, a figure which includes $158 million from endorsements and the recent sale of the majority stake of his whiskey brand, Forbes said.

Barcelona and Argentina forward Messi was second on the list and set a record as the highest-earning soccer player after bringing home $130 million, while Portugal and Juventus forward Ronaldo earned $120 million to sit third among the top 10 highest-paid athletes.

NFL quarterback Dak Prescott ($107.5 million) of the Dallas Cowboys and four-times NBA champion LeBron James ($96.5 million) rounded out the top five.

Forbes said its on-the-field earnings figures include all prize money, salaries and bonuses earned during the 12-month period while off-the-field earnings are an estimate of sponsorship deals, appearance fees and licensing income. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto, editing by Ed Osmond)

FROM THE ARCHIVES

Watch more in iWantTFC
Read More:  Forbes highest-paid athletes   Conor McGregor   Lionel Messi   Cristiano Ronaldo  