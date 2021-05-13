Golf: Jason Day won't play U.S. Open qualifier if not in field

Jason Day hits an approach shot on 8 during the first round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament: Jim Dedmon, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Filipino-Australian golfer Jason Day is grinding down to the wire to qualify for the U.S. Open, but he also sounds at peace with the notion of missing out on the third major of the year.

Whether he even plays in next week's PGA Championship at Kiawah Island, S.C., remains to be seen with his wife, Ellie, pregnant with the couple's fourth child.

"She's full term on Friday, so, yeah, I'm on call waiting for her," Day said on Wednesday ahead of this week's AT&T Byron Nelson in MicKinney, Texas.

The former No. 1 player in the world has gone more than three years since his last victory. With his missed cut at last week's Wells Fargo Championship, Day slipped to No. 62 in the Official World Golf Rankings -- outside of the top 60 who, after the PGA Championship, automatically will qualify for the U.S. Open.

The 33-year-old Australian said he would stick with a corporate event for NetJets the Monday after The Memorial (June 7) rather than play in the two-round U.S. Open qualifier.

The U.S. Open is scheduled for June 17-20 at Torrey Pines in San Diego.

That leaves Day with two events remaining to climb back into the top 60, and that's only if he doesn't need to rush home to be with Ellie.

"If I'm playing golf, whatever, it doesn't matter," Day said. "I just want to make sure that I see the birth of our fourth child."

Day has missed consecutive cuts as he continues to work with new swing coach Chris Como. He would love to play the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines, where he has won twice to go with six other top 10s.

However, Day missed the cut there by five strokes earlier this year and figures if he misses the U.S. Open in June it only means more time to spend with his family and work on his game with Como.

"To be honest, it might be a good little time away if the baby does come early or if the baby comes on time, you know, that I get to spend at home with Ellie and the newborn and obviously the family," he said.

"But don't get me wrong, in that time I'm still going to be working hard, because I'm not thinking about just Torrey Pines. Obviously I would love to play Torrey Pines U.S. Open because I've had a lot of success around that golf course, but my thing is that I'm starting and I'm just trying to build that confidence. I feel like my game is starting to come around nicely and I'm starting to feel good about it."



