Photo by Rhea Soco-Neis

The Philippine men's athletic team added to the country's gold medal count by winning the men's 4x400m relay in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games.

The team composed of Clinton Bautista, Joyme Sequita, Michael del Prado, and Umajesty Williams managed to pull through against their Thai counterparts to win the gold.

The Filipinos crossed the finish line in 3:07.22, a hair's breadth ahead of Thailand who made a late push and clocked 3:07.23.

Earlier, the Philippine women's team also won a silver in the 4x4 women's relay.

The Filipinas crossed the finish line in 3:37.75, well behind Vietnam which copped gold with a time of 3:33.05. Thailand's quartet (3:39.29) completed the podium.

This boosted the Philippine's medal tally in athletics following Eric Cray's gold medal win in the men's 400-meter hurdles.

Pole vaulter EJ Obiena and long jumper Janry Ubas also won gold in their respective events.

For more stories on the 32nd Southeast Asian Games, click here.