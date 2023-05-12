Perpetual, UP still unbeaten in FilOil preseason tilt

Perpetual Help's Carlo Ferreras in action. FilOil/Handout.

MANILA -- University of Perpetual Help continued its spotless start to the 2023 Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup with a 69-63 victory over NCAA foe Lyceum of the Philippines University, Friday at Filoil EcoOil Center in San Juan.

Carlo Ferreras' big steal that led to a booming three with 1:13 remaining propelled the Altas to grab a 66-61 lead, taking the air out of the Pirates. He finished with 19 points on a 4-of-7 clip from distance as the Las Pinas side stretched their streak in Group I to three.

"Mind-setting ito para sa players, confidence-booster para sa mga bata ito na kaya naming sumabay sa mga makaka-compete namin pagdating ng NCAA," said coach Myk Saguiguit.

Perpetual also spoiled Enoch Valdez' 21-point outburst as LPU dropped back-to-back games following a win to open the premiere preseason tournament.

In another NCAA face-off, College of St. Benilde fought off Emilio Aguinaldo College, 82-80.

Miggy Corteza fronted the charge with 22 points, while Robi Nayve flirted with a triple-double 17 points, 10 assists, nine rebounds, and two steals, as the Blazers forwarded their strongest showing yet in the preseason. They now stand at 1-1 in Group I.

"We've been struggling to be honest. It hasn't been a good preseason for us, but thankfully, we played well today. Credit to them [EAC], they played hard, so this is also a learning experience for us," said coach Charles Tiu, as they continue to power through the absence of NCAA Season 98 MVP Will Gozum who's focused on his stint with the Quezon Huskers in the MPBL at the moment.

The Generals suffered a setback to commence their campaign despite the best efforts of Nat Cosejo and Joshua Tolentino who each scored 17 points.

San Beda University was triumphant for the first time as Bismarck Lina did the heavy lifting to carry them over San Sebastian College-Recoletos, 74-73.

The 6-foot-5 big posted a 15-point, 13-rebound double-double and anchored the Red Lions' rise to 1-1 in Group I. Fellow transferee Richie Calimag then contributed 14 points and five rebounds.

"Ngayon, iniisip ko na preparation ko 'to for (NCAA) Season 100. And sinasabi lang din naman nina coach na gamitin namin 'to to enjoy the game and learn a lot," said Lina, who's serving one-year residency before being eligible for the red-and-white.

When the tally was tied at 73-all with seven seconds remaining, however, it was veteran Cyrus Llarena who worked hard for an offensive rebound and was sent to the line where he made both free throws that proved to be the difference between the age-old rivals.

The Golden Stags fell for the first time in three games even as Migs Pascual, another newcomer, fired 20 points.

Meanwhile, the University of the Philippines remained perfect following a 53-point destruction, 109-56, of league-newcomer Faith Colleges of Batangas.

The Fighting Maroons blazed to a hot 24-5 start, with six players already contributing in the scoring column. They wouldn't look back en route to their third win in as many games in Group II.

In the end, Harold Alarcon tallied a triple-double of 14 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists on top of six steals, while Mark Belmonte impressed for the second straight game with 22 points and seven rebounds.

"Ginawa ko lang naman yung sistema namin kasi ginawa akong point guard nina coach. Yun lang po," said Alarcon after he recorded the first triple-double of his collegiate career, while acting as State U's lead guard due to the absence of JD Cagulangan, Terrence Fortea, Janjan Felicilda, and CJ Cansino.

The winless Bravehearts were paced by James Torrato with 12 points.

BOX SCORES

FIRST GAME

PERPETUAL 69 - Ferreras 19, Nitura 9, Ramirez 8, Pagaran 8, Omega 7, Roque 5, Razon 4, Nunez 3, Barcuma 2, Abis 2, Boral 2, Sevilla 0, Cuevas 0, Orgo 0

LPU 63 - Valdez 21, Penafiel 10, Cunanan 7, Villegas 6, Barba 5, Omandac 5, Montano 4, Umali 3, Bravo 2, Aviles 0, Alattica 0, Moralejo 0, Versoza 0, Daileg 0

QUARTERS: 16-18, 25-30, 46-37, 69-63

SECOND GAME

BENILDE 82 - Corteza 22, Nayve 17, Cajucom 16, Turco 7, Oczon 6, Mara 6, Jarque 3, Sangco 2, Carlos 2, Serrano 1, Marasigan 0, Flores 0, Dimayuga 0, Vanguardia 0, Lepalam 0

EAC 80 - Tolentino 17, Cosejo 17, Maguliano 15, Luciano 11, Robin 9, Umpad 4, Ochavo 4, Balowa 2, Loresto 1, Cosa 0, Quinal 0, Dominguez 0, Ednilag 0

QUARTERS: 21-22, 42-39, 74-64, 82-80

THIRD GAME

UP 109 - Belmonte 22, Gonzales 20, Andrews 17, Alarcon 14, Briones 13, Torres 9, Abadiano 9, Andres 3, Lopez 2

FAITH COLLEGES 56 - JG Torrato 12, Millares 10, Fernado 7, Navarez 7, Villamor 6, Paguio 5, Llamado 3, JM Torrato 2, Quiroz 2, De Castro 2, Roxas 0, Rabino 0, Amparo 0, Laylo 0

QUARTERS: 24-10, 45-32, 75-44, 109-56

FOURTH GAME

SAN BEDA 74 - Lina 15, Calimag 14, Jalbuena 8, Payosing 7, Sajonia 6, Alloso 6, Tagle 5, Llarena 5, Etulle 5,Tagala 3, Teruel 0

SAN SEBASTIAN 73 - Pascual 20, Desoyo 17, Calahat 11, RA Gabat 9, Are 5, RL Gabat 4, Paglinawan 3, Una 2, Barroga 2, Castor 0, Concha 0, Ricio 0

QUARTERS: 25-12, 39-34, 53-56, 74-73