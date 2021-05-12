Volleyball: Bagunas, Espejo headline men's national team pool

MANILA, Philippines -- Thirteen members of the team that won silver in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games have qualified for the men's national team volleyball team pool, the federation announced on Wednesday.

Leading the way are the country's ace spikers, Bryan Bagunas and Marck Espejo. Bagunas qualified despite missing the tryouts held in Subic late last month due to a knee injury that he sustained during his campaign for Oita Miyoshi in Japan's V.League.

The pool is as follows:

Setters

1. Jessie Lopez (Air Force)

2. Kim Dayadante (Go for Gold)

3. Ish Polvorosa (Unattached)

4. Josh Retamar (NU/Sta. Elena)

Outside Hitters

5. Mark Alfafara (PLDT)

6. Marck Espejo (Cignal)

7. Bryan Bagunas (Go for Gold)

8. Jao Umandal (PLDT)

9. Nico Almendras (NU/Sta. Elena)

Opposites

10. John Vic de Guzman (PLDT)

11. Ysay Marasigan (Cignal)

12. Joeven dela Vega (Navy)

Middle Blockers

13. Rex Intal (Cignal)

14. Kim Malabunga (Go for Gold)

15. Francis Saura (Go for Gold)

16. JP Bugaoan (Cignal)

17. Lloyd Josafat (UE/PLDT)

Liberos

18. Jack Kalingking (Navy)

19. Ricky Marcos (Go for Gold)

20. Manuel Sumanguid (Cignal)

The national team will start training in a bubble in Subic by June 1. According to national team coach Dante Alinsunurin, Bagunas is expected to be ready to practice by July.

"Nag-usap na kami ni Bryan tungkol sa tuhod niya. Hindi naman kailangan ng operation, need lang talaga ng conditioning at strengthening. Siguro by June or August makakasama na sa amin," he said.

The men's team is expected to compete in the Asian Men's Championship, scheduled for September in Japan, before the 2021 Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam in November.

