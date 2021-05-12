Thirdy Ravena explains situation to PBA

Thirdy Ravena in action for Gilas Pilipinas. FIBA.basketball

MANILA, Philippines -- Thirdy Ravena has sent a letter to the PBA explaining his situation with the San-En NeoPhoenix in Japan's B.League, commissioner Willie Marcial confirmed on Wednesday.

This as questions were raised about Ravena's PBA draft eligibility after he signed a contract extension with San-En on Monday.

"Sumulat na siya sa atin. Sinulat lang na nag-renew siya ng kontrata niya sa Japan," Marcial told ABS-CBN News in a phone interview.

In his letter, Ravena made note of his injury-riddled first season with the NeoPhoenix, which also saw him test positive for COVID-19. Nonetheless, the team signed him to a new contract for "multiple years."

"Okay naman siya sa Japan league," said Marcial. "So congratulations kay Thirdy."

Marcial offered no further comment, particularly about Ravena's status as a so-called "draft dodger."

The PBA in 2018 had crafted a rule where players who skip the Rookie Draft for two consecutive years after their final collegiate season in the Philippines are subject to a ban from the league.

Ravena last played collegiate basketball for Ateneo de Manila University in 2019.

"Ang comment ko, congratulations, and good for him," Marcial said of Ravena's contract extension with San-En.

Ravena is looking to make a bigger impact for San-En in its campaign in the next B.League season, after playing just 18 games in his first year with the club.

The former UAAP Finals MVP averaged just 9.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game, as the NeoPhoenix finished with a 12-47 win-loss record.

