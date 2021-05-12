SEA Games medalists banner national beach volley pool

MANILA, Philippines -- The players who won bronze medals in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games will continue to lead the charge in the national beach volleyball team.

The pairs of Sisi Rondina and Bernadeth Pons, and Dzi Gervacio and Dij Rodriguez banner the women's beach volleyball team pool. The four were bronze medalists in the 2019 SEA Games, ending the country's 15-year medal drought in the event.

They are joined by Babylove Barbon, Gen Eslapor, and Mer Jauculan of University of Santo Tomas, and the Abanse Negrense trio of Jennifer Cosas, Alexa Polidario, and Erjane Magdato.

Meanwhile, the men's beach volleyball pool will feature Jude Garcia, Jaron Requinton, and James Buytrago, who all won bronze medals in the 2019 SEA Games.

Joining them is veteran Ranran Abdilla, who shifted from indoor to beach volleyball. Other members of the pool are Anthony Arbasto, Philip Bagalay, Jade Becaldo, Calvin Sarte, James Pecaña, and AJ Pareja.

The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) unveiled the pools on Wednesday.

Paul Jan Doloiras will coach the women's team, while Rhovyl Verayo will call the shots for the men's team.

The beach volleyball teams will begin training in a bubble in Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte on May 15 to prepare for their participation in the AVC Beach Volleyball Continental Cup in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand next month. The event serves as a qualifying tournament for the Tokyo Olympics.

"'Yung bubble na gagawin namin ngayon, talagang medyo intense at medyo mahirap, para makuha namin ang gusto naming goal, which is 'yung championship sa SEA Games," said Doloiras.

"Ang expectation namin sa SEA Games is maitaas pa namin ang medal na bronze. Hopefully, we can make it silver and gold," said Verayo.

Related video: