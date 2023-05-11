Courtesy: Moonton Games.

Sibol's all-female Mobile Legends: Bang Bang team on Thursday copped the first silver medal for esports in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games after succumbing to Indonesia, 2-3, in the gold medal match held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Sibol, represented by Gwyneth Diagon, Kaye Alpuerto, Alexandria Dardo, Sheen Perez, Merry Christine Vivero, Rica Fatima Amores, and head coach Abraham Unida, were dismantled by Indonesia in a 5-game thriller.

This will be the first MLBB silver medal for the women's category.

Their male counterparts, represented by players and coaches of Bren Esports and Onic Philippines will see action tomorrow.

More details to follow



