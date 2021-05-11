AFP athletes to ramp up preparations for Olympics, SEA Games

MANILA, Philippines -- The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has released the list of approved personnel for detailed service (DS) to the Philippine Sports Commission as athletes and coaches ramp up their preparations for the Tokyo Olympics and the 31st Southeast Asian Games.

"Nagpapasalamat kami kay Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana through the Office of the Chief of Special Service, AFP. Kasama namin ang POC at NSAs sa bagong detailed service na binigay," PSC Chairman William "Butch" Ramirez said on the PSC Hour at Radyo Pilipinas Dos.

A total of 117 athletes and coaches from 22 sports are enlisted, namely: athletics (13), badminton (2), baseball (6), basketball (4), boxing (8), cycling (9), judo (2), kurash (1), lawn bowls (5), muay (3), obstacle course (1), rowing (6), sailing (5), sambo (1), sepak takraw (10), softball (7), swimming (6), table tennis (2), triathlon (2), weightlifting (6), wrestling (12), and para sports (6).

There are 58 under the Philippine Air Force (PAF), 19 from the Philippine Army (PA), and 40 serving the Philippine Navy (PN).

Ramirez stressed the importance of enlisted national team members complying with the agreement between the PSC, AFP, Philippine Olympic Committee (POC), and the Philippine Paralympic Committee (PPC).

"Ipinaubaya sila sa sports through the Philippine Sports Commission. They don't just go fly anywhere without consulting us," he explained.

"Dapat maintindihan ito ng atleta na kapag miyembro sila ng Armed Forces at pinirmahan ni Secretary Lorenzana at ng kanilang mga officers, ipinagkatiwala sila sa amin. Karamihan sa kanila baka hindi alam na the Philippine Sports Commission takes responsibility para ma DS sila. Nagpapasalamat kami sa partnership na yan," he added.

The PSC, POC, PPC, and the AFP will have a formal signing of the Memorandum of Agreement covering the "management, development, and training of identified and potential soldier-athletes" on May 20.

Related video: