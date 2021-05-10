UAAP: High-scoring Terrence Fortea commits to UP

After helping NU win back-to-back high school crowns, Terrence Fortea is now headed to UP. UAAP Media

MANILA, Philippines -- High-scoring guard Terrence Fortea, who helped the Nazareth School of National University win back-to-back UAAP juniors titles, will play collegiate basketball for University of the Philippines.

Cavite governor Jonvic Remulla, one of the UP men's basketball team's chief backers, made the announcement Monday in an appearance on the "King and Ian" podcast, hosted by Chris King dela Cruz and Ian Racela.

"Terrence Fortea has committed to us," said Remulla. "So, makikita mo that the core of the team going to the next three to five years will be really, really solid."

Fortea joins his high school teammates, Carl Tamayo and Gerry Abadiano, in committing to the Fighting Maroons. The pair made their commitment to UP official in August 2020.

In Fortea, UP is getting one of the best scorers in the high school ranks who also has experience in the international level. Fortea averaged 15.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game in Season 82, wherein the Bullpups went 16-0.

He has also suited up for the Philippines in several FIBA youth events, including the 2019 FIBA Under-19 World Cup and the 2018 FIBA Under-18 World Cup.

Last year, Fortea was ranked as the ninth best player in high school.

He joins a loaded UP backcourt that features former UAAP Mythical Team member Ricci Rivero, and transferees CJ Cansino and Joel Cagulangan.

The Fighting Maroons, who made a second consecutive semifinals appearance in 2019, have reloaded after the loss of ace players including Kobe Paras, Jun Manzo, David Murrell, and Jaydee Tungcab.

