Things got heated during a kun bokator match between the Philippines and host team Cambodia due to officiating issues in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Phnom Penh on Sunday.

Footage by ABS-CBN News caught Filipino coach Billy Alumno getting into a heated confrontation with his Cambodian counterpart while the Philippines' Philip Delarmino was competing in the semifinal round.

It was not clear how the commotion began, but Delarmino lost the match against the Cambodian fighter, 2-1.

Teams from both countries have been at odds since the Philippines filed a protest in relation to an elimination round match between Filipina kun bokator fighter Gel Bulaong and Cambodian bet Chanthy Bo.

The Philippines won the appeal and Bulaong moved to the next round. - With a report from Rhea Soco-Neis

