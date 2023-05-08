Cycling: Evangelista claims SEAG silver in XCE

Ariana Evangelista with her silver medal for XCE. POC/PSC Media.

Ariana Evangelista struck silver in mountain bike's cross country eliminator (XCE) for the Philippines' second medal in cycling at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.

Evangelista is more adept at crosscountry Olympic, where she remains unbeatable at home but was perfect for the eliminator for her ability to burst into sporadic speed on the saddle.

It was her second medal after the mixed team bronze on Sunday in the MTB races staged on the foothills of Kulen Mountain in Siem Reap.

"I am very thankful for this medal, this is a team effort," Evangelista said. "This won't be possible without the help of everyone."

Indonesia's Darah Latifah won her second gold medal after the mixed team relay, while Thailand's Warinthorn Phetprephan bagged bronze.

"Ariana was perfect for XCE," PhilCycling vice president Oscar "Boying" Rodriguez said. "She led after the first lap but missed the gold in the final sprint."

XCE is an MTB discipline that has little or no following at all back home, thus national team coaches led by Eboy Quinones had to improvise in training with intervals and time trials.

"We need a lot of technical skills and riders were trained for short bursts of sustained power up a short and very technical climb and then down a steep technical downhill before a final sprint to the finish," Rodriguez said.

For more stories on the 32nd Southeast Asian Games, click here.