SEAG: Malixi leads PH golf team's charge in Cambodia

Filipina golfer Rianne Malixi. Pilipinas Golf Tour/Handout.

Filipina golfers are seeking a strong start in their campaign in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games that starts on Monday at the Garden City Golf Course in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Rianne Malixi drew Indonesia's Kristina Yoko and Kann Vong of Cambodia at 8:05 a.m. at the backside of the Garden City Golf Course.

Despite blowing a final round lead in the recent Royal Junior in Japan, the 16-year-old ace has kept a winning mindset heading into the 54-hole tournament to be disputed under the stroke play format.

"I'm pretty neutral about it honestly," said Malixi, referring to her Royal Junior result. "I'm excited and nervous at the same time but knowing how much preparation and hard work I've put in the past few weeks, I know I'll do just fine."

"I don't think I'll be doing something new or anything extraordinary for me. Again, my main goal is to start fresh and try not to do anything spectacular," added Malixi, who is joined in the squad by Mafy Singson and Lois Kaye Go.

The team gold will be contested in match play format.

Go will slug it out with Elaine Widjaya of Indonesia and Vietnamese Xuan Minh Doan at 7:55 a.m., after the 7:45 a.m. group made up of Singson, Vietnam's Bao Nghi Than and local bet Yin Harmonie, also on No. 10.

The four-player men's squad is also due for a big outing with many-time national team mainstay Aidric Chan leading the charge. Chan trades shots with Singapore's Justin Zheng Zhong Kuk and Uy Doan of Vietnam at 8:30 a.m. on No. 1, while Paolo Wong kicks off their campaign at 8 a.m. against Singapore's Brandon Han and Vietnam's Anh Minh Nguyen.

New members Jaden Dumdumaya and Enrique Dimayuga are also raring to prove their worth with the former clashing with Ryan Ang of Singapore and Dang Minh Nguyen of Vietnam at 8:10 a.m. and the latter colliding with Daryl Low of Singapore and Khank Hung Le of Vietnam at 8:20 a.m.

But focus will be on the crack Thai squad, led by reigning Women's Amateur Asia Pacific Championship winner Eila Galitsky, the best-credentialed in the fold who also tied for 28th in this year's LPGA Tour's first major recently, the Chevron Championship, teeing off last at 8:35 a.m. with Malaysian Geraldine Wong and Aloysa Atienza of Singapore.

The Thai men's team is also fancied to dominate with Ratchanon Chantananuwat, boasting of an Asian Tour leg win last year, eager to flaunt his talent and skills against Indonesia's Rayhan Latief and Muhammad Hezri of Malaysia.

Completing the Thai crew are Navaporn Soontreeyapas and Prim Prachnakorn (women's) and Ashita Piamkulvanich, Arsit Areephun and Jidadech Chaowarat (men's).

