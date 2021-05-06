VisMin Super Cup: Well-rested Talisay battles Mandaue to begin Visayas finals

Gryann Mendoza of KCS will be a marked man in the finals. Courtesy of Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas

MANILA, Philippines—After a weeklong break, MJAS Zenith-Talisay City returns to the Civic Center in Alcantara town, Cebu where they face KCS Computer Specialist-Mandaue City in Game 1 of the finals of the Visayas leg of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup on Friday.

Game time is at 7 p.m., the opener of the best-of-3 series.

Talisay enters the match on a 10-game winning streak, including a pair of victories against Mandaue. They won via a 77-57 rout on April 13, before settling for a closer 81-73 victory on April 24.

Aquastars head coach Aldrin Morante said their previous accomplishments mean nothing as they enter the title series.

"We're back to 0-0," said Morante, whose focus will be on KCS top guns Gryann Mendoza and Ping Exciminiano.

"Forget about 10-0. This is the finals and we need to stay hungry and we need to stay sharp."

While Talisay is well-rested, KCS will be coming off a grueling semifinal series against the ARQ Builders-Lapu Lapu City.

They were forced to a do-or-die before winning, 74-64, on Wednesday night and thus only had one day to rest aand prepare.

For KCS coach Mike Reyes, limiting Talisay's court general Paulo Hubalde is also high on their list.

Hubalde has been the maestro for Talisay's offense. In their wins against KCS, the heady guard averaged 8 assists per outing.

"Talisay is stronger, faster, and bigger," KCS assistant coach Jabby Bautista said.

"But if we just play our game, play like there is no tomorrow, play like how we played against ARQ last night (Wednesday), I think we can do it."

