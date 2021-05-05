4 NBA players test positive for COVID-19

Four NBA players tested positive for COVID-19, the league and the National Basketball Players Association said Wednesday, without identifying them.

In all, 492 players were tested in the most recent reporting period, which began April 28.

In the period from April 21 to 28, two new players returned confirmed positive tests of 488 tested.

Anyone who returns a confirmed positive test, or is identified as having been in close contact with an infected person, is isolated or quarantined until cleared under the rules established by the NBA and the Players Association in accordance with CDC guidance.

