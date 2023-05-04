UAAP: La Salle captures men's 3X3 basketball crown

La Salle celebrates its triumph in UAAP Season 85 men's 3x3. UAAP Media.

De La Salle University captured the UAAP Season 85 men's 3x3 basketball championship after surviving Adamson University in the final, 21-18 (9:57) on Thursday at the CaSoBe in Calatagan.

CJ Austria led the Green Archers' comeback from five points down with nine points and three rebounds, while Joshua David drained three two-pointers for six points.

Kevin Quiambao contributed five points, 10 rebounds, and two blocks, while Francis Escandor added a point and seven rebounds.

"Totally, hindi namin in-expect na mag-cha-champion kami kasi bago pa lang kami nag-training ng 3x3. Blessing na nag-champion kami at nakuha ko pa 'yung MVP," said Austria, who was crowned tournament MVP.

With the Soaring Falcons up 9-4, David came alive with back-to-back deuces before Ivan Maata answered back with an and-one, 11-8. But Austria, David, and Quiambao took charge to lead De La Salle to a 17-14 advantage with 1:17 left.

However, Didat Hanapi got a basket and drew the Green Archers' seventh foul, which meant two bonus free throws. He made both to tie the game at 17-all.

Austria and Hanapi exchanged points at 18-all, then Quiambao took over with a go-ahead teardrop with 16 seconds to go before finishing the game with two free throws with 3.1 seconds remaining.

Hanapi had eight points, while 5-on-5 reserves Jhon Calisay and Maata added five points apiece.

Wilfrey Magbuhos completed the Soaring Falcons lineup.

La Salle defeated National University (NU) in the semis, 21-13 (9:52), while Adamson dethroned University of Santo Tomas, 21-19 (9:59).

The Bulldogs then defeated the Growling Tigers in the bronze medal match, 21-16 (8:42).

John Galinato made eight points for NU, while Patrick Yu and Joe Gulapa contributed six and four points, respectively.

Rookie of the Year Kenji Duremdes paced UST with nine points, while Echo Laure added four points.