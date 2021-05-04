'Long time coming': Chris Ross officially graduates from college at 36

MANILA, Philippines -- San Miguel point guard Chris Ross racked up another achievement this week, as he officially graduated from Marshall University on May 1.

Ross played for the university from 2005 to 2007 before he went to the Philippines where he was drafted third overall by the Air21 franchise in the 2009 PBA Rookie Draft.

Now 36 years old, Ross admits that completing his degree was "a long time coming" but he never gave up on his mission.

"I used quarantine as a time to better myself and finishing some things that I didn't get to finish, when I was first presented with the situation," said Ross, a native of San Antonio, Texas.

His one regret was that he was unable to receive his diploma in person, during the commencement exercises in the West Virginia campus. Nonetheless, hearing his name called was a moment he would never forget.

"I'm proud and giving myself a pat on the back for never giving up on myself and finally getting it done," said Ross. "I'm officially a college graduate!"

