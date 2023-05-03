Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – The second-seed University of Santo Tomas Golden Spikers are heading to the stepladder semifinals of the UAAP Season 85 men’s volleyball tournament without a twice-to-beat advantage.

After the defending champions NU Bulldogs swept the elimination round, the men’s tournament proceeded to a stepladder format in the semifinals with no. 3 FEU Lady Tamaraws and no. 4 De La Salle Green Spikers facing off for a chance to battle UST.

But unlike in the previous stepladder formats of UAAP, the Golden Spikers do not have any incentive in their upcoming match.

According to the UAAP, the organization decided to update the format prior to the start of Season 85.

In a statement released by the tournament, they explained that they decided to scrap the “undue advantage” bestowed to no. 2 teams.

“The margin or gap between the fourth/third and second seeds was rather wide, which seemed to give the second seed an undue advantage. The 'bye' already served as a privilege, but the second seed still needed to win fewer games,” it said.

The move would mean that the no. 3 or the no. 4th squad needs four wins to take the title while the second best team needs three.

The unbeaten Bulldogs only have to win two games in the Finals to defend their title again.

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.