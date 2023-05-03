Photo from Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA -- The National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs have advanced into the finals of the UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball tournament after tripping the Adamson Lady Falcons.

The Lady Bulldogs needed four sets to setup a title rematch against the De La Salle Lady Spikers, tallying a 22-25, 25-22, 25-12, 25-15 Final Four win over the Lady Falcons at the Araneta Coliseum Wednesday.

NU will try to defend their title when they face the top-seeded Lady Spikers on Sunday in the same venue.



UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.