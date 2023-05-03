MANILA - National esports team Sibol will enter the International Esports Federation (IESF) Asia + Oceania qualifiers, to be held in Saudi Arabia, after sweeping their matches in the tournament's subregional opener.

Sibol, with players from professional powerhouse Bren Esports in their lineup, first swept Myanmar, which fielded players of Burmese Ghouls.

They replicated these results against Vietnam's national team, and Cambodia's national team, represented by players of MDH Esports, and reigning pro Cambodian champs Burn x Flash, respectively.

Cambodia will join the Philippines in representing SEA during the Asia + Oceania qualifiers, joining them are hosts Saudi, Bangladesh, Nepal, Mongolia, Kazakhstan, and United Arab Emirates.

This comes a few days before they fly off to Phnom Penh, Cambodia for the Southeast Asian Games, where team Philippines will be gunning for a historic three-peat in the competition.

The players are also preparing for the MPL Season 11 playoffs to be held from Thursday at the SMX Convention Center.

The IESF tournament proper will be held in Romania this July.