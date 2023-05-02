Watch more News on iWantTFC

CAMBODIA - Buong tapang na hinarap ng Philippine Azkals U-22 ang Indonesia sa ginaganap na Sea Games sa Cambodia.

Matinding pressure ang dinanas ng Philippine team sa kanilang unang laro sa Sea Games sa Cambodia nitong Sabado. Sa unang half time, dalawang beses muntik na maka-goal ang Indonesia.

Mabilis ang goal keeper ng Philippine team si Julian Boltron pero ilang segundo bago ang half-time break, naka-goal ang Indonesian player na si Marselino Ferdinan. Lamang ang Indonesia sa score na 1-0.

Sinubukan ng Philippine team na makabawi sa second half pero mas malakas ang depensa ng Indonesia. Naka-goal pa ang Indonesia ilang segundo bago ang 90th minute.

At sa overtime na four minutes, isa pang goal ang nakuha ng Indonesia. Nagtapos ang laro sa score na 3-0 pabor sa Indonesia.

Sa kabila ng pagkatalo, umaasa ang Pinoy fans na makakabawi pa ang koponan.

“The boys fought valiantly. Unfortunately, someone has to win. Congratulations to Indonesia. It’s just the start. We’re gonna come back,” sabi ni Minister and Consul General in Cambodia Emma Sarne.

Inamin ni coach Gier na nahirapan ang team laban sa Indonesia.

“I thought we were very good in the first 45 minutes and 30 seconds….and the goal just before half time really deflated our players. They gave absolutely everything. They executed what we asked of them perfectly of that first 45 minutes and cause problems to Indonesia as well. And that one before half time really knocked the wind out of us to really come out of the second half,” pahayag ni U-22 Azkals coach Rob Gier.

Ang host country Cambodia ang susunod na kalaban ng Azkals sa May 2.

“Our next game is really really important now. They will be one of the tournament’s favorite for sure and we’ll focus on those first 45 minutes for our players and I thought they were outstanding for that amount of time,” dagdag ni coach Gier.

Kahit hirap na makakuha ng tiket para makapanood, inaasahan ng mga Pilipino rito sa Cambodia na makakabawi at babangon ang Pilipinas hindi lang sa football, pati na rin sa iba pang laro sa Sea Games.

