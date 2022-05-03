San Juan's Justin Gutang earns MVP honors in Filbasket

San Juan's Justin Gutang. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- San Juan's Justin Gutang emerged as the Most Valuable Player of the 2022 Filbasket Summer Championship, after a sterling campaign for the Knights.

The former De La Salle-College of St. Benilde standout averaged 14.6 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, while shooting over 58% from the field including nearly 49% from long distance.

"The keys to my successful season in Filbasket were to find others ways to contribute for my team's victory whether it’s on the stat sheet or not," said Gutang, who also averaged close to five assists per game.

"Diving for loose balls, sacrificing my body, cheering my team on from the bench, or even bringing constant energy onto our side, [those] are [the] little things that I believe can impact the game significantly," he explained.

Joining Gutang in the all-tournament team are Mark Yee, Felix Apreku, Cedrick Ablaza and Jake Diwa.

Yee averaged 13 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game for Bacolod, while shooting 56.5% from the field and serving as the team's leader.

Apreku, meanwhile, was the silver lining for Danao City MJAS Zenith, putting up 8.2 points and 13.6 rebounds per contest.

Ablaza was consistent for a Tanduay squad that swept the elimination round, averaging 17.1 points per game along with seven rebounds and two assists.

Diwa was the focal point of the plucky AFP-FSD Makati Cavaliers side that narrowly missed out on the semifinals. He averaged 16.3 points and nine rebounds per game in the tournament.

The league also announced an All-Defensive Team. Apreku, and Yee made that selection as well, alongside Muntinlupa’s Ron Dennison, Jeckster Apinan from Tanduay, and Michael Juico of the Nueva Ecija Capitals.

The tournament resumes on Wednesday at the Muntinlupa Sports Center, with Gutang and the San Juan Knights taking on the Nueva Ecija Capitals in Game 1 of the best-of-3 finals. Tip-off is at 6 p.m.