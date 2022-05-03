NFL: Fil-Am running back drafted by Atlanta Falcons

Filipino-American running back Tyler Allgeier has been drafted into the National Football League.

The Atlanta Falcons selected the Southern California native with the 151st overall pick during the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday.

When Allgeier got the telephone call letting him know the Falcons were adding him to their roster, he broke down crying.

"Tears started dropping," he told Atlantafalcons.com. "It was such a surreal feeling."

Allgeier watched the draft with family and friends from the home of his mother and grandmother in Fontana, California. He posted a photo on Instagram showing them celebrating the moment his name was called.

"Dreams to reality," he wrote as the caption.

An improbable journey

After not receiving a single scholarship offer out of high school, Allgeier decided to join Brigham Young University as a preferred walk-on. Early on, to help pay his way through college, he took a side job at Walmart.

"I just needed some extra money," Allgeier told ABS-CBN News during an interview in November. "To set some aside, so I don't have to ask Mom for money whenever I want to go eat."

Over time, he worked his way onto the field, serving as a kick returner on special teams and linebacker on defense. Eventually, Allgeier earned the role of starting running back.

During his final season at BYU, he became one of the best college football players in the nation, leading the Cougars to a 10-3 record and No. 19 ranking. In 13 games, Allgeier ran for 1,606 yards — a school record — and scored 23 touchdowns, tied for the most in the country.

He credits his family for his success.

"Just trusting family and trusting myself," he said. "Just betting on myself and then just having a lot of people believe in me and just putting me in the position that I'm in today. Just making the most out of all the opportunities that I've had."

Filipino roots

Allgeier — who wears a tattoo of the Philippine sun and stars on his upper left arm — is part Filipino with a grandmother from Southern Leyte.

"It's a great feeling that I have this on my arm," he said. "It's just a remembrance of how grateful I am for the Filipino side of the family that literally took care of me and my mom and my sister when things were rough."

Allgeier joins a short list of Filipino-American players currently in the NFL.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity," he said. "I'm excited. I'm excited to be part of the Falcons."

RELATED VIDEO: