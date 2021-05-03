GAB mourns passing of former chairman Domeng Cepeda

MANILA, Philippines -- Former Games and Amusements Board (GAB) chairman Dominador R. Cepeda, Jr. passed away on Saturday, the agency announced. He was 86 years old.

Cepeda, also a member of the Philippine Bar, was the head of GAB from 1994 until July 2001, serving under presidents Fidel Ramos and Joseph Estrada.

During his tenure, the Philippines hosted the World Boxing Council at the Manila Hotel on July 4-6, 1996. Cepeda also spearheaded Luisito Espinosa's title defenses at the Rizal Park in 1996 and 1997 for the WBC featherweight belts.

Cepeda also represented the Philippines in different international boxing organizations, including the WBC and the WBA. While chairman of GAB, he was elected president of the Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation.

In 2001, after concluding his tenure at the agency, Cepeda became the legal counsel of WBC Asia.

"We recognize his efforts and invaluable contributions to the growth of professional sports in the Philippines," GAB chairman Baham Mitra said in a statement. "He is truly an inspiration and his memory will live on forever."