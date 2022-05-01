UAAP returns to iWantTFC in US, other int'l territories

MANILA - Filipinos abroad will once again witness UAAP games, as ABS-CBN Global has partnered with Pilipinas Global Network Limited (PGNL) and Cignal TV Inc. for streaming of the league on iWantTFC in international territories starting May 4.

The joint announcement was made on Sunday during the launch of the UAAP Volleyball Season 84 women's volleyball tournament.

In this deal, iWantTFC will be streaming the entire programming of Cignal's 24/7 sports channel, The UAAP Varsity Channel, including the games in the ongoing UAAP basketball season and the season opener of the women's volleyball tournament, plus shows including "Step Up" and "School Spirit."

Catch the global streaming of the UAAP Final Four basketball tournament via iWantTFC beginning May 4 (Wednesday), 15 minutes after the live TV broadcast starts locally on The UAAP Varsity Channel via Cignal at 6 PM PH time.



US Pacific (West)/ Canada 3:00 AM/6:00 AM

London/ Rome 11:00 AM/12:00 PM

Saudi Arabia/ Dubai 1:00 PM/2:00 PM

Hong Kong/ Japan 6:00 PM/7:00 PM

Sydney/ New Zealand 8:00 PM/10:00 PM



Meanwhile, the UAAP volleyball action is in full swing as the season opener of its women's tournament will also stream via iWantTFC 15 minutes after the live local broadcast starting at 10 AM PH time on May 5 (Thursday).



May 4, Wednesday

US Pacific (West)/ Canada 7:00 PM/10:00 PM



May 5, Thursday

London/ Rome 3:00 AM/4:00 AM

Saudi Arabia/ Dubai 5:00 AM/6:00 AM

Hong Kong/ Japan 10:00 AM/11:00 AM

Sydney/ New Zealand 12:00 PM/2:00 PM

iWantTFC is accessible via its website (iwanttfc.com) or the iWantTFC app on iOS, Android, and other devices—including VEWD, ROKU, Amazon Fire, and select Android smart TVs.