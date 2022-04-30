From Chooks to Go Pilipinas Facebook page

Cebu Chooks defeated Sansar MMC Energy via a thrilling finale, 17-15, to win the 2022 Chooks-to-Go FIBA 3x3 Asia Pacific Super Quest, Saturday night at the Ayala Malls Solenad Activity Center in Laguna.

The country's top-ranked 3x3 player Mac Tallo led the assault with 8 points, none bigger than his 2-pointer from the left corner that gave his side a pivotal 15-14 advantage.

The 28-year-old Cebuano later hit the dagger with 1:16 left, eventually settling the final count as the opposition could not find the mark.

Cebu and their Mongolian counterparts are both headed to the 2022 Chooks-to-Go FIBA 3x3 World Tour Manila Masters on May 28-29 at SM Megamall.

"Sobrang sarap! Dadalhin namin ang momentum na ito sa Manila

Masters. Fifteen-percent pa lang ito sa totoong goal namin," said Tallo.

"The team deserved this after everything they went through for the past two years," said Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas head trainer Aldin Ayo. "But there (are) still more games to be won. This is just the start for the team."

Mike Harry Nzesseu provided 7 points, while tireless workhorse Zach Huang chipped in 2 markers in the historic triumph that also netted them $10,000 by lording over the Level 8 FIBA 3x3 Tournament.

Cebu Chooks have become the first Philippine team in a long while to win a gold medal in the FIBA 3x3 Pro Circuit, or since the all-pro Manila West defeated Doha to conquer the World Tour Manila Masters back in 2014.