Alvin Patrimonio faced the entertainment press Friday, months after he announced his bid to run as mayor of Cainta town, Rizal. One of the most beloved stalwarts of the PBA, Patrimonio also made his mark in showbiz with a string of movies.

“Gusto ko positive ang kampanya ko, ayokong manira,” Patrimonio told ABS-CBN News, who arrived with his running mate for vice mayor, former Cainta mayor and broadcaster Mon Ilagan.

Patrimonio will be up against Ellen Nieto, wife of incumbent mayor Kit Nieto.

“Puede din namang magserbisyo ang isang basketball player,” he added.

“Nabuo ko at natamasa ko na success sa basketball, ngayon naman gusto kong magkaron ng significance ’yung success na ’yon kaya nag-decide ako to run for public office. Bago ako mamatay, gusto ko marami akong matulungang kababayan ko.”

“I believe Alvin can give a fresh new face sa Cainta,” Ilagan said of Patrimonio, who arrived with his wife Cindy, son Angelo and daughter Tin, a former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate.

Actress Arci Muñoz is also running under the unified Patrimonio- Ilagan ticket as councilor with seven other councilor-candidates.

Patrimonio gave a long explanation of his dreams to make a better township of Cainta.

At one point, he teared up as he mentioned housing for the underprivileged communities of Cainta as one of his missions.

Besides turning Cainta into a modern commercial haven, Patrimonio also wants to implement a comprehensive sports and health program in the municipality.