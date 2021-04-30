Jordan Clarkson still keen on playing for Gilas in the future

Fil-American NBA player Jordan Clarkson remains hopeful he could play for the Philippines again someday.

The only time he got to suit up for the Philippines was in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta where Gilas finished at fifth place.

"I thought we could've won the whole thing, but we're getting another shot at China and everybody else," the Utah Jazz guard said in an interview on The Game.

"Hopefully, everything lines up and I'm free that time and that moment and I'll put that Gilas jersey back on and go win us something."

"That's definitely something I want to do."

Clarkson averaged 26.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.0 steals in that campaign with Gilas.

But the 28-year-old still has to hurdle FIBA eligibility issues, which barred him from joining FIBA-sanctioned games.

This despite his father claiming that the 6-foot-5 shooter has secured his Philippine passport before the age of 16.

Clarkson, however, still remains appreciative of the support he has been receiving from Filipino fans.

“I feel it all the time. I always see the flag, puso, everything. Just love and support every time I check my phone, it’s amazing,” he siad.

“Last year, I had a bunch of All-Star votes for me. Hopefully next year, I put on another great campaign and you guys vote me in the All-Star Game if I play at that level.”

