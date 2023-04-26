UAAP: UE men sweep UP for win No. 5

UE grabbed its fifth win in UAAP Season 85 at UP's expense. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- University of the East clipped University of the Philippines in straight sets, 25-21, 25-21, 25-23, for its fifth win in the UAAP Season 85 men's volleyball tournament at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan, Wednesday.

Angelo Reyes lifted UE out of a close second set, providing three points while Kenneth Culabat added a down-the-line hit to turn a 21-20 lead into a 25-21 victory.

Reyes came through again in the third frame when Louis Gamban tried to extend the set after a combination play. The former hammered a crosscourt shot for the win in one hour and 23 minutes.

"Sabi ko sa kanila, wala na yung Final Four pero mas maganda pa rin yung panalo dadalhin namin, kumbaga pride namin yun as a team na may ganito kaming panalo this season," said UE head coach Jerome Guhit.

The Red Warriors improved their record to 5-8 at sixth while sending the Fighting Maroons to their third straight loss at 1-12.

Ralph Imperial steered UE with 18 excellent sets that led to four players in double digits lef by Giles Torres and JM Andaya's 11 points apiece.

Culabat and JP Mangahis added 10 points each with the former making nine digs while the latter tallied 17-of-22 receptions. Joshua Pozas and Reyes got nine and seven points, respectively, as well.

Gamban was the lone Fighting Maroon in double figures with 14 points while Ranz Cajolo and Jaivee Malabanan added nine and eight points.

UE will end its season against De La Salle University on Saturday while UP will meet University of Santo Tomas on Sunday.