Jimuel Pacquiao ready for Hollywood Fight Night

It's been nearly a year since Jimuel Pacquiao came to the U.S. to pursue his boxing dreams. After a successful first amateur American fight last month, he's coming back for more.

He'll be facing an opponent to be named later in Montebello, California on May 12th.

"I've always been training. I've been training for months [in the US] and this is all I want: get more experience, get better," Pacquiao noted.

The eldest son of recently retired 8 division world champion Manny Pacquiao will fight in Tom Loeffler's 360 Promotions Hollywood Fight Night Series.

Loeffler, who promotes Gennady Golovkin also known as GGG, has never worked with Pacquiao, but he's formed a friendship with the Pacman and trainer Freddie Roach. Loeffler has also worked with other Filipinos Brian Villoria and Donnie Nietes.

"Having Emmanuel Jr on this show is really exciting. It’s gotten a lot of publicity. This'll be his second amateur fight and this is a great connection with everything Freddie did and Manny Sr. and now his son is following in his footsteps," Loeffler said. "We're just excited [about] having him. There's a picture of GGG with Manny when GGG came here to congratulate Manny for one of his fights and now having his son on UFC Fight Pass on May 12th in Montebello, for all the fans who want to come down, it's exciting to give him the opportunity to fight on the show."

Pacquiao will be among several up and coming fighters, many based out of the Wild Card Gym, on the May 12th card. While his fights and training videos have drawn a lot of fanfare and even criticisms, he said he remains focused on his goals.

"At first, I was just quietly going into it and stuff, but I guess it's unavoidable... I'm trying my best, I have to get used to it," Pacquiao said.

As he continues to sharpen his skills under the eye of Coach Marvin Somodio, Pacquiao said he's in no rush to see what his future holds, whether it's turning pro or gunning for Olympic glory.

"I think we'll see in the future. Right now, I'm just trying to get better, to get more amateur fights, bring my record so we'll see in the future."

The May 12th Hollywood Fight Night Series will be streamed on UFC Fight Pass.