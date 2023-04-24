Courtesy: Coach Navi’s Facebook page

MANILA - Former professional Mobile Legends: Bang Bang player and RSG Slate Philippines’ development league coach, Ivan Gacho, has passed away, the team and his brother confirmed Monday.

His brother, Isidro, said the former SGD player died due to “Fatal Arrythmia.”

“You have brought a light that shone brightly in our lives and hearts. We will be forever grateful for all the time spent together and thank you for the wonderful memories you left with us,” RSG Slate Philippines said in a statement.

“Sending our condolences to the family and loved ones of Coach Navi. The world has lost a truly special soul. Rest easy, our friend,” they added.

Navi first joined the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang professional scene in MPL Season 4, joining the likes of SEA Games gold medalist Karl “KarlTzy” Nepomuceno and Jiane “Kenji” Villa.

He was introduced as RSG Slate’s coach for RSG Ignite, the team’s developmental league team. RSG Ignite ended MDL Philippines at 5th to 6th place.