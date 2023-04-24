Japan celebrates its triumph in the BPI AIA Asia 7s Football Championships. Photo courtesy of Rick Olivares.

MANILA -- Takaharu Nakagawa scored the title-clinching goal for Japan in a 3-2 win over India for the inaugural BPI AIA Asia 7s Football Championships at the McKinley Hill Stadium on Sunday.

The Japanese striker, who scored a tournament high eight goals along with his teammate Ryusei Okuma, was the recipient of a well-placed pass by playmaker Shohei Agata. He blasted a laser of a shot from some 30 feet away with a minute left to play.

Agata, stymied all match long by the man marking of India, called for a feed from Okuma some 20 feet away from India’s goal. During a previous play, he asked Ryusei Okuma for the ball in the middle but the midfielder did not play the ball to him.



With a minute left to play, Agata planted himself outside the box and looked at Okuma, demanding the ball. This time, the winger acquiesced.



Agata fed Takaharu Nakagawa the ball and the striker did what he does best – score. Nakagawa sent a laser of a shot that pierced India’s defense and eluded their valiant keeper Scott Moraes for the killer blow.



It was Nakagawa’s second goal of the finals of the BPI AIA Asia 7s Football Championships, his eighth goal of the tournament that tied him for the lead with Okuma, and it was for the title.



Before Nakagawa's winner, India had followed their game plan to the letter and marked all of Japan's playmakers. They took Agata and Okuma out of the game, leaving Japan frustrated and at times, rudderless.



“I know I said we’d win it, but you have to say it,” explained Costa post-match. “Now you have to back up those words and I am glad the boys did. They worked hard for this.”

The Philippines bagged third place, but in doing so, had to weather a late fightback from Brunei that spotted a five-goal lead by the home team.



Had Brunei made good on two penalty shots, the outcome could have been different. Instead, the Philippines emerged triumphant with a 6-3 win.



Japan finished the three-day tournament at 5-0, India, 3-2. The Philippines, 2-3, and Brunei, 0-5.

The Philippines’ MJ Libre and India’s Johnson D’Silva were second among goal-scorers, with seven each. Bienvenido Marañon and Japan’s Shohei Agata came in third with five goals each.



The TapGo TV panel judged Agata as the tournament’s Best Player.