Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

For 37 games since 2018, the Ateneo Blue Eagles have remained flawless.

The defending champions stretched their winning run on Saturday after beating NU Bulldogs 89-75 in UAAP Season 84 men’s basketball at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Blue Eagles improved their record this season to 11-0 while dealing the Bulldogs their fourth straight loss for a 4-7 slate. NU has yet to win in the second round of eliminations.

Ateneo asserted its dominance early in the match for a 22-9 lead in the first quarter after a shot clock-beating basket by Tyler Tio.

The Blue Eagles stretched their advantage to 26 points, 54-28, after back-to-back 3-pointers by Dave Ildefonso in the second quarter.

The Tab Baldwin-mentored squad shot an impressive 62% from the field and assisted 18 times during the first half alone.

Ildefonso had 17 points, including five treys, and nine rebounds to lead the defending champions. Ange Kouame added 16 points.

Meanwhile, Ernest Felicilda and John Figueroa tallied 12 points apiece for the Bulldogs.