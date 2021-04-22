NBA: Raptors beat Nets for fourth straight win

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) passes the ball as Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) and forward OG Anunoby (3) defend in the second quarter at Amalie Arena. Jonathan Dyer, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Pascal Siakam scored 27 points and grabbed nine rebounds as the Toronto Raptors defeated the visiting Brooklyn Nets 114-103 on Wednesday night at Tampa for their fourth straight win.

OG Anunoby scored 25 points for the Raptors (25-34), who have won both games against the Nets this season with one more to play. The Raptors have won 11 straight home games over the Nets.

Fred VanVleet added 17 points for the Raptors and Kyle Lowry added 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Kyrie Irving had 28 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for the Nets (39-20). Bruce Brown had 21 points and 14 rebounds off the bench.

Joe Harris had 14 points and Landry Shamet (3-for-17 from the floor) had 10.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Watch more in iWantTFC

The Nets were without Kevin Durant (thigh) and James Harden (hamstring). Toronto's Chris Boucher, who had four points and seven rebounds in 11 minutes, left the game early in the fourth quarter with a left knee sprain and did not return.

The Raptors led by as many as 18 points during the third quarter and took an 11-point advantage into the fourth.

The Nets scored the first five points of the fourth. Toronto again built the lead up to 15 points on Siakam's jumper with 7:37 remaining.

The Nets used a 12-2 run to cut the lead to five with 3:01 to play.

VanVleet made two free throws to increase the lead to eight at 109-101 with 1:39 to go. Khem Birch's 3-pointer made the lead 11 with 39.7 seconds left.

Brooklyn led 36-23 after one quarter.

The Nets were still up by 12 points with 4:37 to play in the second quarter, but VanVleet's 3-pointer cut the lead to six with 3:39 remaining. Lowry's 3-pointer with 36 seconds to go completed the first-half scoring as Toronto finished with a 17-7 run. The Nets led 58-56 at halftime.

Lowry gave the Raptors the lead with a 3-pointer just over 90 seconds into the third. Anunoby followed with a dunk and Siakam hit a jumper to increase the lead to six with 9:32 to play in the third quarter. Siakam made a 3-pointer and a jumper consecutively to give Toronto an 87-72 lead.

VanVleet's 3-pointer bumped the lead to 18 with 3:53 to go in the third.

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot ended the third-quarter scoring with a 3-pointer. Toronto led 92-81.

RELATED VIDEO: