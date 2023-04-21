Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – The baseball crown is staying in Taft.

De La Salle University successfully defended its title after an 8-4 victory over top-seeded University of the Philippines (UP) in Game 2 of the UAAP Season 85 baseball finals in UP Diliman.

The Green Batters leaned on a fourth-inning rally followed by a solid defensive stand to retain their title on Friday, sweeping UP in the finals series.

Head coach Joseph Orillana made sure that his squad would not be complacent after a 9-8 win in Game 1 of the championship.

“Ayun nga sabi ko sa team na, walang kumpyansa, walang magre-relax kasi ang sabi ko nga, mas maganda kunin namin 'tong second game na 'to. 'Yung mag-hungrier kami, 'yung mas gustong gusto namin manalo kaya ayun sabi ko, stay focused, and then just stay shot, which is 'yun naman nasunod," said Orillana, who also won the crown as pitcher for the Green Batters back in UAAP Season 65.

A crucial catching error by UP centerfielder Ghian Geronimo at the bottom of the fourth inning proved detrimental to the top seeds as it filled up the bases for the Green Batters with designated hitter Vince Flores, second baseman Joseph Alcontin, and left fielder John Mhark Segui.

DLSU's graduating third baseman Julius Diaz then blasted a huge triple to centerfield that emptied the bases, putting his squad up by five, 7-2.

The Fighting Maroons tried to mount a comeback in the seventh inning, scoring two points with rookies Fritz Natanauan and Nano Asuncion crossing the plate off a huge hit from relief pitcher Kobe Torres that cut the deficit to three, 4-7.

The Green Batters then turned to defense, with eventual Finals Most Valuable Player Joshua Pineda anchoring the last three outs.

Pineda struck out Miggy Reyes before helping his infielders get easy outs to put an end to the two-hour-and-30-minute battle.

Flores finished the season with the Most Runs Batted-In with 16.

Justine Rosales of University of Santo Tomas bagged the Season MVP award after taking the Most Homeruns title with three and the Best Slugger (.865) awards.

Raymond Nerosa of Adamson University clinched the Best Hitter (.465 average), while Bryan Castillo bagged the Most Stolen Bases (eight SBs) awards.

Ateneo de Manila University's Luis Capati was named top rookie.

