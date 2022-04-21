Davao Occidental will take on Cagayan de Oro in the Finals of the PSL's Pearl of the Orient Cup. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- It's going to be the Cagayan De Oro Higalas against the Davao Occidental Tigers-Cocolife in the finals of the Cocolife Pilipinas Super League (PSL) Pearl of the Orient Cup.

The two teams swept their respective semifinals series on Wednesday night at the Manuel A. Roxas Sports Complex in Zamboanga del Norte.

Cagayan de Oro was the first to book their place in the championship round after a hard-earned 82-80 overtime win against the Roxas Vanguards in Game 2 of their best-of-3 semifinals.

Cagayan De Oro broke free within the last two-and-a-half minutes of the game through a 9-2 run that gave the team an 81-76 lead with 1:27 remaining. Roxas still tried to pull a comeback as Phapart Mandreza and Oliver De Guzman scored back-to-back baskets to cut the lead down to one, 81-80 with 51 seconds left.

John Saycon kept the door open for the Vanguards as he only made a split from the free-throw line, but with no timeouts left, Justin Serrano was forced to go for a desperation heave from way out that missed the target as time expired.

The third-seeded Higalas earlier won Game 1, 72-64, on Tuesday night. Red Cachuela and Aaron Royo each scored 14 points for Cagayan De Oro as they led the bench mob's takeover of Game 2.

Meanwhile, Davao Occidental set up its finals showdown against Cagayan De Oro with a 70-55 Game 2 win against Basilan-BRT in the nightcap.

The Tigers had to overcome a slow start with Basilan limiting them to just eight points in the first quarter. They outscored Basilan, 25-11, in the second period to take control of the ball game.

Eman Calo led Davao Occidental with 16 points, nine rebounds, four assists, and two steals, while Keith Agovida added 12 points, eight rebounds, two assists, and one block. Yves Sazon led Basilan with 18 points, three rebounds, and one assist.

