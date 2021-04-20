Tanduay inks deal with Phoenix Suns, becomes first PH firm to back 5 NBA teams

Home-grown liquor company Tanduay Distillers Inc. has entered into a partnership with the Phoenix Suns, becoming the first Philippine company to simultaneously sponsor five NBA teams.

Apart from the Suns, Tanduay also inked partnerships with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Milwaukee Bucks early this year. It also has existing partnerships with the Golden State Warriors and the Brooklyn Nets.

In line with the partnership with the Suns, the two organizations will release co-branded bottle packaging during the NBA season.

“As we expand our business worldwide, we create partnerships with organizations that share our passion for excellence. We are confident that the NBA is a significant venue to grow our brand awareness in Arizona and beyond. It is definitely an honor to be a partner of the Phoenix Suns, and we are looking forward to bringing our Philippine-made products to more cities in the US which has a huge potential as a market for rum and other spirits,” Tanduay president and COO Lucio Tan III said in a statement.

Tan, a graduate of Stanford University, has moved to expand the alcoholic beverage’s global distribution, especially in the US.

Apart from managing Tanduay Distillers, Tan's family conglomerate have interests in retail, airlines, banking, tobacco, real estate and renewable energy business.

Meanwhile, Phoenix Suns chief revenue officer Dan Costello shared positive prospects of the partnership with Tanduay.

“We have heard so much about the craftsmanship that Tanduay, a heritage brand from the Philippines, uses to develop its products. We are thrilled to be aligned with another world-renowned brand with rich history, just as the Phoenix Suns, have the deepest history in Valley sports,” said Costello.

He added that the Suns have over 500,000 Filipino fans on social media who engage with and love the team.

“We are excited to bring a beloved Filipino brand into the Phoenix market to continue to connect the Suns to our fans in the Philippines and around the world,” said Costello.

Tanduay Rum has the quality and taste profile essential to making cooling tropical cocktails perfect for warm Arizona days and nights.

“We are excited that the distinct tropical taste of Tanduay’s finest rums would be a good fit for Arizonans,” Tan said.

